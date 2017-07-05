BREAKING: Further allegations against man accused of Preston children's home abuse

A man accused of abusing children at a Preston children’s home has been given a new trial date after further allegations were brought against him.

Christopher Hartley, of Denham Avenue, Great Sankey, Warrington, is accused of a catalogue of historic sex offences, which allegedly occurred at the former Harris Children’s Home off Garstang Road in Fulwood, Preston.

The 56-year-old defendant will now face a two week trial before Preston Crown Court on November 20.

During a brief hearing before the same court, a judge was told he was initially accused of 13 counts of indecent assault and eight counts of inciting a girl to commit an act of gross indecency.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed between 1972 and 1978.

They involved four female victims who were aged between eight and 16 years old at the time.

Now he faces two additional counts of rape against a girl under 16 over an 18 month period in the mid 1970s.

He is also accused of inciting her to commit gross indecency with another person when she was under 14, and an indecent assault.

The historic brick building was closed as a home in 1982.