Break-in at pub in Inglewhite

A pub in Inglewhite was targeted by thieves who ransacked the bar and stole cash, say police.

Officers say the incident happened between 12.30am and 9.30am on Wednesday, November 8 at the Green Man pub on Silk Mill Lane.

Residents who live in a flat above the pub discovered charity tins and cash had been taken when they woke and came down into the bar area.

A spokesman for the police said: "Residents living above the pub came down the next morning to find that a couple of charity boxes and a tips jar had been taken and that several other items were missing.

"It seems the thieves also took some keys to a van outside and stole some power tools.

"If anyone in the area noticed anything suspicious at around the time please get in touch. "

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0351 of November 8.