Boyfriend ‘saw red’ after man ‘insulted’ his girlfriend

An angry boyfriend left a man with a broken cheekbone as he attempted to defend his girlfriend’s honour.

Preston magistrates heard Daniel Walker’s partner was “insulted” by victim Liam Derbyshire a year earlier.

The BAE electrician punched the reveller outside the Baluga Bar on Church Street, Preston, at around 3.30am on April 10, saying: “It’s a long time coming – that’s for talking to my girlfriend like that a year ago.”

Five days later Mr Derbyshire had to undergo surgery for a fractured cheekbone.

Walker, 24, of West View, Startley Nook, Whitestake, Preston, admitted wounding and was given a six month jail term, suspended for a year, and 200 hours unpaid work.

Prosecuting, Martine Connah said: “The victim does indicate he knows this defendant, he has known him a year.

“On April 9 he had been at a friend’s house watching the boxing. They went to Baluga at 1am.

“He had a good night with his friends, with no issues at all. When he came out he walked a few steps and felt a blow to his face.

“He stayed on his feet and was dazed. His friend said a lad had punched him and ran around the corner.

“In the next bar he noticed his eye and jaw were swollen. The following morning he was in a lot of pain.”

In a police interview he said he “saw red” and threw one punch, saying he did not mean to do as much damage as he did, he just wanted to “give him a slap”.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Defending, Steve Scott said: “He has never been in trouble in his life, he lives with and assists his grandparents and he is employed full time at BAE.”