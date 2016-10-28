Boy robbed of bike by teenagers in Penwortham

A 12-year-old boy has been robbed by a group of teenagers in Penwortham.

At about 7pm on Wednesday, October 26, the victim was cycling on Factory Lane, when a teenage boy approached him and pushed him, before demanding his bike.

Two more teenage boys then approached the victim to help the first offender.

All three teenagers then ran away with the victim’s bike, a black and red Cannondale hybrid, valued at £450.

The first offender is described as white, aged 14 to 15, with a spotty complexion and black hair.

The second suspect is described as white, aged 14 to 15 with black hair.

The third teenager was small, of larger build, with freckles and black hair.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident.

Det Con Lewis Haigh, of Preston CID, said: “This was a nasty robbery that has left the victim very shaken and upset.

“The offenders made off with a distinctive bike and we believe someone must know where it is.

“If you recognise the description of the suspects, or witnessed the incident, please call us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1614333.