Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after man shot in Accrington

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot in Lancashire, say police.

Police were called at around 8:25pm on Wednesday evening to a report that a man,32, had suffered a single shot wound to his chest after a firearm had been discharged from an address on Barnard Close in Accrington.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

DI Pete Danby from Blackburn Police said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the man’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation and have a number of officers on with enquiries.

“We think this was an isolated incident and believe there is no wider threat to local residents however, we have stepped up patrols in the area to offer some reassurance to the community.

“If you have any information that you think could assist us with our investigation, please contact us immediately.”

A 14 year old boy from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20171025-1407.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online atcrimestoppers-uk.org.