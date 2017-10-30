Bomb squad swoop on derelict Preston pub

Bomb squad officers raced to a derelict pub in Preston this afternoon after reports that a qualtity of dynamite has been discovered.

Specialists from the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit (EOD) were called in by police to deal with the find at The Shawes Arms in London Road.

Staff and customers at an adjacent car valet business had to be evacuated when the alarm was raised at around 2.20pm.

But the incident is not being treated as terrorist related, according to officers.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “There has been a search of the property and a suspected explosive device has been found.

“At the moment all I can say is it amounts to four sticks of dynamite.

“The EOD have been called in to deal with the explosives. Meanwhile, as a precaution, we have had to ask the car valet service to leave their premises while this is resolved.

“The situation is ongoing. But it is not something we have significant concerns about at this stage. The Army are dealing with it and meanwhile we are making sure the right precautions are in place.

“Clearly we don’t know why the explosives are where they are in a derelict pub. That is being investigated.”