Blood donor has bike stolen in Preston City Centre

A Preston man had his bike stolen by mean spirited thieves as he was giving blood to help save people's lives, say police.

IT worker, David Bayliss, parked and padlocked his bike outside the Gujurat Centre in South Meadow Lane at around 4.50pm on October 11 as he went about helping the community by donating blood.

It was only when he returned to retrieve his bike, which is worth around £1,000, some 50 minutes later that he realised callous thieves had struck.

He said: "This bike is my main mode of transport to work. I used it daily, and I have only had it since the start of September.

"It's annoying and very inconvenient.

"I just wish these people would get some respect for other people's property."

Police confirmed that they had received reports of a bike theft.

A spokesman said: "It seems that offenders approached a locked and secured bike just outside the city centre.

"We believe they used a rock to smash the padlock."

The bike is described as a Cube cross race PR in grey with neon writing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number SA1716042