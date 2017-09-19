Beat officer pushes pram around Penwortham

Police took an unusual tool along with them on their beat following complaints of vehicles obstructing pavements in Penwortham.

On Sunday, September 17 a police officer patrolled Leyland Road pushing a pram to check there was enough space to pass vehicles who had parked on the pavement.

The officer reported that on this occasion, no vehicles were found to be causing an obstruction.

A police spokesman said: "In response to several complaints regarding vehicles obstructing the pavement, PCSO Sarah was on the beat with a pram.

"No vehicles were found to be causing an obstruction.

"Please can we remind all road users that it is not acceptable to obstruct the pavement in such a way that pedestrians are left with no choice but to walk in the road.

"Sufficient room should always be left to allow wheelchair users and those with pushchairs to remain on the pavement.

According to Section 99 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, vehicles causing an obstruction may be issued with a fixed penalty notice, or alternatively may be removed from the highway.