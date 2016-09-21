Ban for driver who ‘took’ friends car wihtout consent

A man who collided with a fence after speeding away from police has been given a 12-month road ban.

Jason Blows, 45, of Shakespeare Road, Ribbleton, Preston, took his friend’s car without consent in the early hours of August 13 to go to a garage, Preston magistrates heard.

Prosecuting, Pam Ward said: “At 2.20am a black Hyundai was sighted by a police patrol driving along Fishwick Parade without any lights.

“The police requested the driver to stop by illuminating the lights. At this point the motorist accelerated away.

“A pursuit began. But it came to an end when driver collided with a wall at an address on Burn Street. He made off from the vehicle and was detained following a chase on foot.”

James Ball, defending, said: “He was at the house of a friend with his partner. They went to a 24-hour garage on London Road to collect some goods and he accepts he took the vehicle.

“The owner did not make a complaint. However Mr Blows said in interview he never asked for permission.

“On the way back he sees the police car and is aware they want to stop him and for a short distance he does fail to stop.

“There was damage to a fence panel and a minor scratch on the bumper.”

The painter and decorator admitted taking a vehicle without consent, failing to stop and driving without insurance or a licence.