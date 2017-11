Have your say

Police were called after a member of staff was attacked during a Preston gig.

Officers were called to the Continental pub on South Meadow Lane, Preston, last night during a performance by veteran ska music collective Ska Faces.

A police spokesman said that officers were called after a disturbance in which a member of the pub's staff had been attacked.

When the officer arrived she found a "very large" man behaving aggressively.

The man was sprayed with PAVA spray and arrested.