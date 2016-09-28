Arsonists strike three times in four hours

Police and fire officers are investigating three separate blazes in Preston overnight which are believed to have been started deliberately.

In the most serious three expensive cars were torched on the forecourt of the city’s Audi dealership on the dock estate.

A motorcycle was set alight on open land in the Marsh Lane area. And a vehicle filled with domestic waste was spotted on fire right outside the city’s police station in Lancaster Road North.

All three were dealt with by fire crews and enquiries are continuing into how they were started.

The attack on the Audi garage on Chain Caul Way came shortly after 9pm last night.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “It was quite a large incident in which three newish vehicles were set on fire and were completely destroyed.

“An investigation is ongoing and CCTV is being examined to see if it captured what went on.”

More than an hour later a crew was called to a blazing motorcycle on land at the rear of Kingswood Street in Preston.

The brigade spokesman said: “The bike was destroyed by fire and the incident is being treated as suspicious.”

The rubbish van fire came after 1pm when officers at the city’s police station noticed a vehicle on fire in the road outside.

“It looked like someone had deliberately ignited rubbish in the back of it,” added the spokesman. “It was domestic waste and the incident is being investigated.”