Arsonists set fire to van near Lancaster

Firebugs are thought to have set a van ablaze in Halton near Lancaster.

Fire crews from Lancaster were called to a vehicle fire in Low Road between the Crook-o-Lune and Halton shortly before 11pm last night.

The fire involved a large van which was well alight when crews arrived.

They tackled the fire using a hose reel and requested the attendance of police at the scene as they believed the fire had been started deliberately.

Crews were at the scene approximately 30 minutes.

Police are investigating.