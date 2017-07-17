Search

Arson investigation after bike found burning at roadside

An investigation has been launched into asuspicious fire which started last night in Penwortham

An investigation has been launched into asuspicious fire which started last night in Penwortham

Share this article
0
Have your say

An investigation has been launched into a suspicious fire which started last night in Penwortham, say fire services.

Crews were called to reports of a motorbike on fire on Euston Street at around 8pm on July 16.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engine and crews from Preston and Penwortham were assigned to a suspicious fire last night.

"Firefighters used a hosereel jet to put out a fire involving a motorcycle at the roadside."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.

There were no casualties.