Arson investigation after bike found burning at roadside

An investigation has been launched into a suspicious fire which started last night in Penwortham, say fire services.

Crews were called to reports of a motorbike on fire on Euston Street at around 8pm on July 16.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engine and crews from Preston and Penwortham were assigned to a suspicious fire last night.

"Firefighters used a hosereel jet to put out a fire involving a motorcycle at the roadside."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.

There were no casualties.