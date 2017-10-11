Arrest made in case of 'Penwortham flasher'

South Ribble police says it has arrested a man on suspicion of indecent exposure after two incidents of flashing.

The police posted the following on their Facebook site: "Penwortham Exposure update. Following on from our previous post. Yesterday (10th) we received another report of a male exposing himself at approximately 12:15 hours on Carlisle Avenue, Penwortham.

"We have conducted further enquiries today and can confirm that we have arrested a male for suspicion of Indecent Exposure he is currently in custody awaiting interview. At the moment we haven't confirmed that both incidents are linked but we will endeavour to keep you updated."

Initially, Whitefield Primary school on Oaklands Drive warned parents after police received two reports of a flasher.

The first incident happened on Monday October 9 at around 2.40pm on Manor Lane.

The second incident was reported on Tuesday, October 10 at around lunchtime.

A spokesman for the school said: "Parents and families, please be aware that PCSO Natalie called me on Tuesday to inform me that there has been a further report of the same man flashing on Carlisle Avenue just after lunch.

"Please be extra vigilant whilst you walk to school for pick up and when taking the children home.

"The police have said there will be a police presence in the area this afternoon and evening in the hope of finding the man.

If you spot him, advice is to call 999 immediately. "If you have any concerns or information please come in to school and see me, or contact PCSO Natalie on 01772 415915."