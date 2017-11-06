Armed robber raids Preston convenience store

Have your say

An armed robber stole cash from a shop in a blatant broad-daylight raid in Fulwood, say police.

The man entered the One Stop store in Black Bull Lane at around 3.15pm on October 31.

He is then reported to have approached a shop assistant carrying a large knife and a brown shopping bag before demanding money from the till.

After taking some cash, police say the man made off from the scene in a dark coloured Mercedes C-Class car towards Kings Drive.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 8in tall of medium build, aged in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing all black clothing and had his face covered.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the incident to help find the wanted man.

Det Con Anna Forsyth, of Preston CID, said: “This was a terrifying robbery which has left the shop assistant and other customers very shaken. Fortunately nobody was physically injured.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the raid and especially to anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description in the area prior to the attack.

“If you saw the offender or the offending vehicle either before or after the incident or you have any information, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference SA1717274.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.