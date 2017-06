Armed police were tonight involved in an operation in Fleetwood.

Officers were pictured in Bold Street in the port at around 6.30pm.

Bold Street, North Church Street, and Windsor Terrace were understood to be closed.

The incident is ongoing.

Witness Daniel Postlethwaite said: “The police are saying it’s a live incident. At the minute armed police are stood outside.”

No details have yet been released by Lancashire police.