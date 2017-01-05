Armed officers deployed after reports of a gun at Tesco Extra store in Blackpool

Three armed response vehicles were called to reports of a man with a firearm in a car yesterday evening, say police.

Police say that the officers were deployed after a man reported seeing a weapon during a disagreement over a parking space at around 10pm at the Tesco Extra in Clifton Road, Marton.

A dramatic one-hour hunt for the vehicle was then launched.

The car was found on the M6 Southbound at junction 27 and a search took place during which no fire arm was found, say police.

No arrests were made as a result of the incident.