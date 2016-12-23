APPEAL: Young man missing from Blackpool with links to Preston

Police are appealing for information after a young man from Blackpool with links to Preston went missing.

Samuel Thomas, 20, was last seen around 4.50pm on Wednesday (December 21) in Blackpool Road. He was walking in the direction of Carleton Crematorium.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build and of pale complexion. He was wearing a grey suit, black shirt and grey tie.

He has links to the Preston area.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Samuel has been missing for several days now and we are concerned for his welfare.

“We would urge anyone who has information leading to his whereabouts to contact police.

“Furthermore, if Samuel sees this appeal, I would ask he calls officers to let us know he is safe.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0971 of December 21.