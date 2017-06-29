APPEAL: Woman injured in Freckleton Post Office robbery

An appeal has been launched after three masked men, wearing orange and black gloves and dressed in black, raided a Post Office in Freckleton.

At around 11.25am on Friday June 23 the balaclava-clad men burst into the Post Office in the spar on Lytham Road and threatened a female member of staff, before making off with cash and cigarettes, with a total value of several hundred pounds, say police.

The robbers left the scene towards Preston in a black SUV-style car.

Detectives say that a member of staff, aged 55, was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries after being roughly handled during the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses - particularly anybody with dashcam footage or information about the sale of unusual-looking work gloves.

Sergeant David Priest, of Blackpool Police, said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a member of staff extremely shaken. We are determined to trace those responsible.

“We would now like to speak to anybody who saw the incident, saw the offenders in the moments before or after the incident took place, or has dashcam footage filmed between 10.30am and 11.30am on June 23 in the vicinity of the Freckleton Post Office.

“We would also like to speak to anybody, in particular any retailers, who may have sold several pairs of orange-coloured gloves with a black, rubberised palm.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 551 of June 23.