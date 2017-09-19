Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old boy from Garstang

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing from home in Garstang.

Lewis Edwards was last seen at around midday yesterday (Monday) in Rivington.

He did not return home to Garstang, but has links to Rawtenstall, Preston, Horwich and Birkenhead and may have travelled to one of those areas.

Anybody with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

PC Natalie Craddock, of Lancaster Police, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Lewis and would like to hear from anybody who knows where he is, or thinks they may have seen him. Similarly we would urge Lewis – if he sees this appeal – to contact us as soon as possible to let us know he is safe.”

Lewis is described as white, of thin build, around 5ft 6ins tall, with short, dark brown hair. He speaks with a Liverpool accent.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black trousers and a black coat.

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 564 of September 18.