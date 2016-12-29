Appeal to find wanted sex offender convicted of offences in Carnforth

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted sex offender.

Christopher Spelman, 57, was in 2014 convicted of a number of historic sex offences against a girl under 14 which happened in Carnforth.

As part of his notification requirements in line with his prison release, he was due to register at his new address in Cheshire which he failed to do.

Outside of Lancashire he has links to Liverpool, Staffordshire and Cheshire.

DS Angela Grey from the Sex Offenders Management Unit said: “We need anyone who may have seen Christopher Spelman or knows of his whereabouts to come forward.

“Spelman knows he should have gone to his new address to register and so I would also urge him if he sees this appeal to hand himself in at his nearest police station.”

He may have grown a full beard and is previously known to have camped outdoors.

If you have any information that could help us locate Christopher Spelman, please call the Sex Offenders Management Unit on 01772 20911 or email somu@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.