Appeal to find owner of bike seized in Morecambe

Police want to reunite this bike with its owner after it was seized in Morecambe.
Police are trying to trace the owner of a stolen bike that was seized in Morecambe.

The bike is believed to have been stolen from the Morecambe or Kendal areas.

If you believe that it’s yours please email 685@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.