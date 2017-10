A designer Vivienne Westwood handbag was stolen from a staff area of a hotel on Marine Road West in Morecambe. Police said it was taken between Thursday October 19 and Friday October 20.

If anyone is offered this bag or finds this bag can you let police know.

Please ring 01524 596986 or email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with any information.