Appeal over missing couple

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing couple who have health problems.

John Davis, 38, and Meredith Cassidy, 30, were last seen at an address in Bury on October 31. They have links to Blackburn, Preston and Chorley and it is thought they could be in central Lancashire.

John Davis is missing from home

John is described as white, 5ft 10ins, medium build, with short sandy coloured hair. He has a scar on his right arm and on his throat. He has tattoos on both arms and tattoos of 'My Meredith' and '23' on his neck. His centre teeth are missing. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue joggers and white trainers.

Meredith is described as white, large build with very long ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black tight jeans, a black top with floral pattern sleeves and bright pink trainers.

Both have mental health issues and could present as paranoid or aggressive.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Mcenery said: "It's been a few days since John and Meredith went missing and I would appeal for anyone who sees them or knows where they might be to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal directly to John and Meredith and assure them that they won't be separated when they are found as I know this is causing them some concern. I'd also remind John that Meredith needs to take her medication so could he contact police or their place of residence in Bury to allow this to happen."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0450 of November 3rd.