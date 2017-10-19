APPEAL: One punch victim still suffering after attack one year on

A man from Preston who was attacked by a total stranger in a nightclub a year ago is still recovering from his injuries and requires regular care, say police.

Ben Pennington was punched inside the the Level One nightclub in Market Street Darwen on October 15 last year and suffered a serious head injury.

The 29-year-old was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital and treated for a bleed on the brain.

Surgeons had to remove a large part of his skull in a five-hour operation to stem two bleeds and relieve the pressure on his brain.

Police say Ben continues to recover from his injuries and requires regular care.

Ben's father released a hard-hitting image of his son fighting for his life in intensive care as he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Following an investigation, a 27-year-old man from Darwen was arrested on suspicion of S18 wounding. He was bailed and has since released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the assault are now re-appealing for information one year on from the attack.

Det Insp Zoe Russo, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Several hundred people were inside the club at the time of the offence and while I am thankful for the witnesses who have come forward so far, we are still appealing for more information.

“A man has been left with life-changing injuries as a result of this attack. He requires regular care and will do so for some time.

“I am appealing to the conscience of those people who saw what happened to come forward and assist with our enquiries. If you have any information which will assist with our investigation, please contact us. This will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“This remains an active investigation. I remain confident we can find the victim’s attacker and the assistance of the public is vital in helping us do so.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20161015-0183. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111.