APPEAL: Motorbike theft from Leyland

A CCTV appeal has been launched after two high value motorbikes were stolen from a property in Leyland, say police.
Officers say the bikes were were taken overnight between Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September.
The bikes are a YAMAHA XSR700 in Matt Black with silver tail rack reg no. PE61 JWJ and a YAMAHA XJ6 Diversion in Red reg no. PE10 YEV.
Police are now appealing for anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV images to get in touch.
A police spokesman said: "If you recognise the persons or have information about the whereabouts of the bikes please contact PC 3039 KELLY by email."
Anyone with information should contact police at 3039@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number SC1707388.
