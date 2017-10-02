APPEAL: Motorbike theft from Leyland

A CCTV appeal has been launched after two high value motorbikes were stolen from a property in Leyland, say police.

Officers say the bikes were were taken overnight between Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September.

Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV images is asked to contact police

The bikes are a YAMAHA XSR700 in Matt Black with silver tail rack reg no. PE61 JWJ and a YAMAHA XJ6 Diversion in Red reg no. PE10 YEV.

Police are now appealing for anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV images to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "If you recognise the persons or have information about the whereabouts of the bikes please contact PC 3039 KELLY by email."

Anyone with information should contact police at 3039@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number SC1707388.

