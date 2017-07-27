APPEAL: Man missing from Leyland

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man went missing from Leyland.

Corey Brooks was last seen around 11pm on Sunday July 23 in the Darwin Drive area, say police.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with short black hair. He was wearing a t-shirt, black shorts and black and white Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

PC Gavin Byrne, of Chorley Police, said: “Corey has been missing for several days now and we want to find him as soon as possible.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.

“Furthermore, I would ask Corey, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170723-162