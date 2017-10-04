Appeal after two car smash in Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Lancaster.

On Sunday October 1 between 4.20pm and 4.30pm, a crash occurred on Cable Street involving two vehicles near to the bus stop approaching Greyhound Bridge.

One of the vehicles left the scene heading towards the M6.

If anyone witnessed this, contact PC Harmer of the road policing team at Lancaster on 101 quoting log number LC-20171001-1062.