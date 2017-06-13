Appeal after teenage boys go missing from Wyre

An appeal has been launched to find two teenage boys who have gone missing from home in the Wyre and who may now be in Blackburn.

Antony Holder, 15, (pictured left) was last seen at the library on Victoria Road East in Thornton at around 5pm on June 7.

He is described as white, of slim build, with a ‘fresh’ complexion, blue eyes and collar-length, straight hair which is naturally light-brown but has been dyed a blonde colour. He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up Adidas jacket with black tracksuit bottoms.

Lewis Lord, 15, (pictured right) was last seen at around midday on the same day, also at the library in Thornton.

He is described as white, of slim build, with hazel-coloured eyes and short, dark-brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a red Berghaus jacket and trainers.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of two 15-year-olds who have gone missing from home in the Wyre area, but may have travelled to Blackburn.

"Following enquiries, we are now considering the possibility the pair could be together.

"They both have links across Lancashire and may have travelled to Blackburn."

Anybody with information about Lewis Lord’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1020 of June 9.

Anybody with information about Antony Holder’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1654 of June 7.