Appeal after Polish man attacked in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information following an unprovoked attack on a Polish man in Lancaster.

On Sunday morning (October 2) the victim, a 37-year-old man from Morecambe, had been fishing with a relative on the Lancaster Canal Tow Path between Lansil and Aqueduct at Caton Road.

Later at around 12.35pm he has been speaking to his wife on his phone when he has been knocked to ground causing him to fall unconscious.

He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary where he was treated for a neck injury.

DC Trevor Walker from Lancaster CID said: “This was a serious and unprovoked assault on a Polish man in broad daylight. It seems that there may have been a number of people in the area at the time who may have seen something that can help us solve this case and I would urge those people to call us.

“Whilst we can’t be certain that this man was deliberately targeted because he is Polish, it is something we will consider throughout the investigation.

“This incident was not initially reported to us by the victim and this has made us slightly concerned that there may be a lack of public confidence within the Polish community in reporting incidents to the police. Perhaps it is simply due to a language barrier.

“I would like to reassure those people that if you have or become a victim of crime in the future, please do come forward and make contact with us. We will find a way to get the details from you and you will be supported the same as anyone else who makes a report.

“We have a number of Polish speaking officers as well as a dedicated Link Worker named Renee Hilton, who is Polish herself , who would be happy to advise people on how to report incidents to the police even if they aren’t able to speak English very well.

“I would also add that the Lancaster and Morecambe district is one of the finest, safest and most welcoming areas in the country and we will work to keep it that way.”

If you have any information that could assist us with our investigation into this assault, please call us on 101 quoting crime number WB1608122.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.