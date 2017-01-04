Appeal after man, 22, stabbed in Lancaster

Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Lancaster.

Police were called at 1.15am on Wednesday, January 4, to Skerton following reports a man had been assaulted at a nearby address in Broadway.

Officers went to the scene and found a 22-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his arm and abdomen.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them and said the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Patrols have been increased in the area.

Furthermore, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in area around the time of the stabbing, please call police on 101.