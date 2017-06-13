Appeal after Lancaster doorman assaulted

Police are appealing for information after a doorman was assaulted outside a Lancaster bar.

The incident occurred on Church Street, Lancaster outside Mint Bar.

A disturbance occurred and police are seeking any witnesses who saw the assault on the member of door staff.

The assault involved two white men dressed in light coloured clothing.

The two men involved have then run onto Damside Street, where they are believed to have got into a taxi near to the bus station .

Police are particularly interested in hearing from any taxi driver who may have picked up the men.The incident happened at 2.15am on June 3. If you have any information that could assist the Police call 101 and quote log number LC-20170603-0190.