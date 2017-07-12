Appeal after girl, 16, 'inappropriately touched' on train

A manhunt has been launched after a teenage girl was inappropriately touched on a train to York, say police.

The 16-year-old girl boarded the 7.37pm Northern service to York at Preston on Sunday June 18, at around 7.50pm.

According to police, a man sat down next to her and began engaging her in conversation before touching her inappropriately.

The man left the train at Blackburn.

Police are now appealing for help in identifying the man pictured who may be able to help with their investigations.

Detective Constable Chris Biggs, investigating said: “As part of our enquiries we’d like to hear from anyone who may have been on the same service and who may have witnessed what happened. We do not tolerate any form of unwanted sexual behaviour and we are working to identify and trace the offender. The victim was understandly left distressed and shaken by what happened.



“We are today releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak with in connection with our enquiries. If you know who this man is then please get in touch as soon as possible. Your information could prove vital in our enquiries.”



Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 105 of 12/07/2017. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.