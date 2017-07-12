Appeal after coin collections stolen in Morecambe burglary

Police are investigating after several coin collections were stolen during a burglary in Morecambe.

The collections include limited edition £1, £2 and 50p coins.

They include Olympic (like the image shown) and Beatrix Potter collections.

The burglary occurred at 3.20am on Tuesday, July 11 on Chatsworth Road, Morecambe.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area around this time or you have been offered these coins for sale then please contact police.

Call 01524 596986, email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.