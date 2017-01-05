APPEAL: £3k bike stolen from Preston pub

Police are appealing for information after a bike worth £3,000 was stolen from outside a popular Preston pub.

The theft took place at around 12.30am on Tuesday, 27 December at the Anderton Arms on Longsands Lane in Fulwood.

The stolen bike is similar to the one pictured here

The owner of the bike allowed the other man to have ride on his bike but he rode away on the bike and never returned, say police.

Police have now launched a CCTV appeal to trace a man who may be able to help with their enquiries.

In a post to their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Preston Police said: "We'd like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV as we think he may be able to help us with our investigation.

"We'd also urge anyone who has seen a similar bike to the one in the picture in the Preston area to get in touch with us."

Anybody with information can e-mail 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call the police on 101 quoting reference SA1617386.