Anti-terror police charge men in connection with Lancashire MP murder plot

The alleged leader of an neo-Nazi group has been charged with encouraging supportors to commit murder, in connection with a Lancashire MP.

West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper thanked police for keeping her safe after anti-terror police announced a group of men had been charged as part of a investigation into the group National Action.

The leader of the group, Christopher Lythgoe, 31, from Cheshire, has been charged with encouragement to commit murder and belonging to a proscribed organisation.

A 22-year-old man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, as also been charged with committing acts of terrorism contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and threats to kill.

The threats are understood to relate to the Labour MP.

The West Lancashire MP said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, especially the counter-terrorism police, for keeping me, my staff and the public safe.

“There remains an ongoing criminal investigation so it would not be appropriate for me to comment further.”

The charges follow raids in September when officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East and North West, supported by Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit and Wiltshire Police, executed a number of warrants and searched properties across England and Wales.

Five others have also been charged with belonging to a proscribed organisation contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

All the men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.