Anger as Penwortham OAP falls victim to distraction burglar couple

The community has reacted with anger after an elderly woman was targeted by distraction burglars.

A man and a woman were spotted acting suspiciously in the Higher Penwortham area before approaching the pensioner at around midday on Tuesday, October 3.

The man, who had missing teeth, black hair and wore an anorak, claimed he and the woman, who wore a green or grey anorak, were not from the local area.

Both offenders are thought to be in their 30s.

Appealing for information on Facebook, PCSO Hannah Blundell, of South Ribble Police, said the couple had distracted her by asking for advice and then made off with a number of items, which have not been revealed publicly.

PCSO Blundell added: “They could have been in the area for a while before and after the offence.

"The offenders have asked the victim for advice, claiming not to be from the local area. The male has black hair and was wearing an anorak and trousers, he is also described to have teeth missing.

“The female is described to have brown hair pulled back, wearing a green or grey anorak jacket.

Residents took to social media, branding the offenders "scum."

One woman said: " Disgusting. Hope they're caught."

Another added: " Hope they get caught and the lady is ok."

Anyone with information can e-mail: 7436@lancshire.pnn.police.uk or call 01772 415855 quoting crime number SA1715605