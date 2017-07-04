Alleyway menace filmed up skirts of Preston revellers on night out

A pervert who filmed up reveller’s skirts as they queued for taxis after a night out in Preston - then pleasured himself in public - has been given 80 hours unpaid work.

Qualified electrician Kevin Harrriman, 38, admitted outraging public decency after being spotted by a shocked motorist on March 26.

Dad-of-two Harriman, of Langdale Crescent, Stoke-on-Trent, has a previous conviction for exposure in 2007, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecuting, Chrissie Hunt said: “A witness contacted police at 4.40am. He had driven into town to see his friend and parked up waiting to give him a lift. As he did he noticed a man in red jacket.

“He recognised the man as he had ran in front of his car moments earlier. He was concerned about what he was up to.

“He had his phone in his hand in a strange position. There was a girl in a short black dress nearby and he was described as walking in a weird way.”

Harriman did the same to a girl close to Evoque nightclub and the man realised he was trying to film them.

He walked into an alley off Church Street, where he performed a lewd act, then started following a group of girls to a taxi rank before repeating the act in another alley.

Harriman said he had consumed cocaine and steroids.

The district judge said: “You’ve got to take a good hard look at yourself and what you’re doing.

“It seems you were deliberately and persistently trying to get some form of gratification.

“That is a very disturbing course of behaviour and something you need to reflect upon.”