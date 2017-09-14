Accused special constable will face Crown Court case over child sex offence allegations

A special constable accused of online sexual activity with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old child will appear before Preston Crown Court on October 17.

Jack Baxter, 22, from Victoria Road, Ulverston, Cumbria, has been charged with misconduct in public office and two offences of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

He was arrested in November last year following an investigation by Lancashire Constabulary’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team.

It is alleged the Western Division officer engaged online in sexual activity with a girl he believed to be 13-years-old while he was on duty.

Preston Magistrates' Court committed the case to be dealt with at the higher court during a brief hearing.