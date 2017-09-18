5 years on: Police Constables Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone were killed by Dale Cregan

Have your say

The heroic officers were killed in a gun and grenade ambush while responding to a report of a burglary in Greater Manchester on September 18 2012.

Cregan, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering former UCLan student Pc Fiona Bone, 32, and Pc Nicola Hughes, 23, during his trial at Preston Crown Court.

He went on the run days before he killed David Short in August 2012 after he gunned down his son, Mark, in a pub in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, three months earlier.

Here's how we covered the story at the time:

Dale Cregan admits murdering policewomen

Armed police on city streets

Police killer Dale Cregan will never be released

UCLan pays tribute to shot WPC

Stone laid in tribute to Fiona Bone​

The manhunt reached a ghastly conclusion on September 18 when he lured the unarmed constables with a bogus 999 call to a house in Abbey Gardens in Hattersley.