£300 stolen from Preston play centre

Police are appealing for information after £300 in cash was stolen from a popular Preston play centre.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on 30 December at Giddy Kids play centre on Roman Way.

According to police, a man let two other men into the play centre when the cash desk was unattended.

The cash was then removed from the til and the men ran away, say police.

Police would now like to speak to the men pictured in connection with the incident.

If you have any information please contact the police on 101 or email 4038@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting SA1617560