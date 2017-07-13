23-year-old arrested for 'murder' after Chorley man left critical

A man from Chorley is fighting for his life after he suffered serious head injuries in a possible attack, say police.

The 54 year-old-victim was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital at around 10pm on Monday July 10 from the Islington Motel, Great Bolton Street in Blackburn.

A man from Chorleyis fighting for his life after he suffered serious head injuries in a possible attack, say police.

Police are investigating the possibility the victim may have been assaulted and robbed in the days before he was taken to hospital.

Detectives say that a 23-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston, of East CID, said: “We have launched an investigation after the victim suffered a number of very serious injuries. He is currently very poorly in hospital.

"At this stage we believe that he may have been the victim of an assault in the days before he was taken to hospital, but the exact picture of what has happened is currently unclear and we are making a number of enquiries to try and establish the sequence of events.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist us to get in touch.”

Enquiries are on-going.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0197 of July 12th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.