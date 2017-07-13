Cricket open day in Chorley sparkles for women

Cricket and Prosecco went hand in hand at a special game to encourage women pick up a bat and a ball.

More than 50 women turned up for a taster evening at Chorley Prosecco Women’s Soft Ball Cricket Festival.

Women's teams gathered at Chorley Cricket Club for an evening of 'Prosecco Cricket', with glasses of bubbly along with softer balls. The Leigh team meet Lanky the mascot. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

Chorley Cricket Club hosted the England & Wales Cricket Board Soft Ball Cricket Festival, branded in Lancashire as Prosecco Cricket.

There was a free glass of Prosecco on arrival for all the women served in a branded glass and a zumba warm up.

But the event had a family-friendly feel in order to keep everyone entertained with a BBQ, music, bouncy castles for the kids and a photo booth. T-shirts were also dished out to everyone who took part.

Speaking on behalf of Lancashire Cricket Board Julie Durrant said: “Soft Ball Cricket is a new, fun, fast, social game for all abilities featuring a, you guessed it, soft ball.

Women's teams gathered at Chorley Cricket Club for an evening of 'Prosecco Cricket', with glasses of bubbly along with softer balls. Limbering up before the start. PIC BY ROB LOCK 7-7-2017

“The festival was aimed at encouraging new women into cricket and their friends to come along to have a great first experience of the game.

“The games were six-a-side and the rules are designed to make the games fun, fast and easy to pick up.”

“In Lancashire we introduced the Prosecco theme to show this social side and another way to prove it can be fun.”

• Visit Lancashire Cricket Board website at http://www.lancashirecricket.co.uk/lcb/ or contact Julie Durrant on 07507 057692.