Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house blaze in Preston.

Crews from Preston and Penwortham were called to the home in Langton Street at 4.24pm on Saturday.

They used breathing aparatus to enter the smoke-filled property and a ventilation unit to help clear it.

No one was injured in the fire and firefighters spent 90 minutes at the home making sure the fire was extinguished.

the investigation is ongoing, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.