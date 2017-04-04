Crews from Chorley search burning building after reports of 'trapped' person

Emergency services were called to a kitchen blaze at a house in Chorley amid fears that someone was trapped in the building, say fire services.

Three crews responded to the "persons reported" fire on St George's Street at around 3.30pm on April 3.

Crews searched the property for casualties but none were located.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Three fire engines and crews, from Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Leyland, were assigned to a house fire in which it was feared someone might be trapped.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet searched for casualties but there were none and extinguished the fire.

"The fire was in the kitchen and the cause of the fire is under investigation."

Nobody is thought to have been injured during the incident.