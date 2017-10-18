Crews called to Ribbleton rubbish fire

Fire crews in Preston have issued a plea to residents to be mindful of where they store their rubbish after a fire started in Ribbleton.

Firefighters were called out at around 10.20pm on Tuesday, October 17 to reports of a fire on Whitmore Drive.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to what appeared to be a small rubbish fire on a street.

"Some youths were spotted in the area at the time but nobody was around when we arrived.

"One engine attended the scene and a hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.

"We are now in the run up to bonfire night and we would like to remind members of the public to not leave rubbish out in the street too early for bin collections."

Nobody was injured during the incident.