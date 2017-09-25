Crews called to fire in Preston home

A fire started in an under stairs cupboard in Preston after clothing and bedding that had been stored caught light, say fire services.

The occupants of a terraced house on Deepdale Road were alerted to the unfolding emergency after smelling smoke in the upstairs of their property at around 3am on Monday September 25.

Crews arrived to find the householders outside and the house heavily "smoke logged" with the cupboard well alight.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "It seems the occupier had been storing clothing and bedding in a cupboard under the stairs.

"A light was left on and the bulb came into contact with the material which ignited.

"We used breathing apparatus to enter the property and hose reels to put the fire out.

"There was quite a lot of heat and fire damage to the cupboard and smoke damage to the rest of the property.

"We would remind people to be careful when storing material inside cupboards to make sure they do not come into contact with light bulbs.

"Light bulbs can generate a surprising amount of heat and in these instances can pose a real fire hazard."

Nobody was injured in the incident and crews remained at the scene for around 90 minutes.