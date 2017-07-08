Crews battle blaze at Fulwood home

Firefighters battled a blaze a Preston home.

Two crews were called to the property in Brookside Road, Fulwood on Friday evening.

No cause has been given for the fire by Lancashire Fire Service but one person was understood to have been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The road was cordoned off while firefighters put out the blaze from around 6pm.

Katie Eames, whose mum lives nearby, spotted crews at the home and posted this picture to Facebook saying: “Not 100% sure what’s happened but a lot of elderly round here so hoping everyone’s ok.” ❤