Cows 'stranded' on canal ledge in Withnell

A group of around 12 juvenile cows were reported as "stranded" on a ledge in shallow canal water near Withnell, say fire services.

Two crews from Chorley and Darwen attended the report at around 1.30pm on July 3 near to the canal bridge at Withnell Fold.

The farmer and the firefighters successfully coaxed the animals back to the farm using food.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We responded to a report of fifteen juvenile cows stranded on a ledge in shallow water in the canal, unable to get out.

"The cows often go along to the canal for a drink and this time went a little further than usual.

"We ensured the safety of the animals as they were coaxed back to a nearby field by their owner."

No cows were injured during the incident.