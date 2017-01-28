County gets £9m to spend on cycle schemes

​Lancashire folk are being encouraged to cycle and walk to work thanks to cash awards to local authorities in the county.

Blackpool Council is to share £7.5m and Lancashire County Council to share £1.9m as part of £64m of Government investment across 28 projects in England from 2017 to 2020.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones announced the funding will form part of a wider government package of more than £300 million to boost walking and cycling during the current parliament.

The money will ​provide more safety and awareness training for cyclists: extra secure cycle storage; bike repair and maintenance courses; road safety measures; mapping information for pedestrians; real time bus information through smart phone apps or information at bus stops; and increased focus on car sharing clubs.

The funding will also target those looking to get back into work because access to transport often restricts where people can look for work.

Residents will also benefit from discount bus travel and bike loans.

Rosslyn Colderley, England North Director for Sustrans said: “This investment is extremely welcome in Lancashire to help improve access to jobs, skills, education and training.

“It is a clear sign that the local government recognises the benefits of cycling and walking to help create healthier, cleaner places in which to live and work.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Blackpool Council and Lancashire County Council.”

Lancashire County Council placed a joint bid with Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council. Blackpool Council placed a consortium bid with Buckinghamshire CC, Hertfordshire CC, North East CA, Stoke on Trent CC, West Sussex CC, Hampshire CC, Leicester CC, North Lincolnshire Council and Surrey CC.